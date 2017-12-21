Cops get leads on 2 brothers missing since December 1

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

THE GOVANDI police, from whose jurisdiction three children, including two siblings, had gone missing, have found a lead that they believe will help them track the brothers. The other boy who had gone missing, a 15-year-old, was found in Nepal and brought back to the city earlier this month. The two brothers, aged 16 and 14 years, had gone missing on December 1.

“Today, we have got a technical input based on which we should be able to track down the brothers within a day or two,” said an officer linked to the probe. The two brothers, Surendra and Anuj, wanted to go for a picnic with their friends during their holidays. Their father, however, did not give them permission to do so, which upset them, police said.

“We suspect it was because of this that the two boys left their residence in Mankhurd on December 1. Checking the CCTV cameras, we tracked them leaving CST the same day. After that, however, they went missing,” an officer said. “They were not using any electronic devices, and hence could not be traced. They, however, made contact on Tuesday and now we should be able to track them down,” the officer added.

Prior to this, a 15-year-old boy had gone missing from Govandi on October 29. After tracking him down for weeks, the police found that he had gone to Goa, Nagpur and Bihar, from where he took a bicycle. He then cycled up to the Nepal border. From Nepal, he made a call to a friend that led the police to track him down. His family members eventually reached Nepal, from where they brought him back to the city.

“He had plans to climb the Himalayas. We believe that he was scared of his upcoming exams and hence decided to flee,” an officer said.

