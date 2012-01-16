Cops get guidelines for line of command protocol

Starting this month,the senior echelons of Maharashtra State Police have started an initiative to set the issue of propriety,discipline and hierarchy in place. In a new system,officers with any grievance are supposed to call on the Directorate General of Police only if the Inspector General or their immediate Superintendent of Police fails to solve their problem.

Held every Friday,so far 12 officers have approached the DG through the laid down official channel for redressal of issues and through their superiors. An officer can call on the DG with the knowledge of his range IG. Of the 12,except in two rare case,the rest were informed to continue with the response offered by their superiors. In one case,a sub-inspector was informed that he will be not be shifted back to his old profile as his service record was bad.

An annual review done in late December by the senior management found that hierarchy was being bypassed in matters of service transfers and reinstatement of suspended officers. The number of requests and calls made to the senior offices across the DG office also showed that lower cadre made contact with senior heads across departments for a favourable response on service records.

In a meeting early this month,attended by top brass,a consensus was arrived and a decision taken that such matters will not be entertained starting this year,with a command protocol being issued,said sources. In a circular sent in the first week to all the district headquarters,the new instructions require that every complaint or grievance,specific to the service records will be routed to the upper line of command through the office of the IG and in other areas the SP. The order was sent to all police stations across the state.

Earlier,even otherwise periphery departments within the DG,not connected to daily operations would receive requests and calls from the lower cadre on issues unknown to the senior hierarchy. In many instances,an officer used his familiarity with senior officers from earlier postings to get redressal, said a senior officer. The new order prohibits the lower cadre to break hierarchy,keep the complaint brief and seek redressal only in matters they feel have not got the right response. Specific instructions have been given that no transfer or posting requests will be entertained,unless it involves situations where a family member is unwell and cannot be shifted for a longer period to places where the treatment is unavailable,according to the official. Any grievance on reinstatement cannot be taken by an individual officer and has to come to the DG only through the office of IG or their superintendent,and only if they have failed to take a decision.

