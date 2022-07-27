Cops bring back robbery accused from Punjab, he runs away from Mumbai airport

July 27, 2022 12:33:31 am
The Sahar police and Powai police are searching for an accused in a robbery case, who gave them the slip at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday morning.
The accused, Sagar Masih (25), was arrested by the Powai police from Gurdaspur in a case of robbery and assault. A police team was escorting him back to Mumbai and their flight landed at the CSMIA at 11.30 am.
A police official said, “… He took advantage of the crowd at the airport and ran away from our custody. He left the airport in a private cab. We have registered another FIR against him under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of IPC.”
