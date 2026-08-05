Cops book Pune headmaster for ignoring SIR duties, Bombay High Court steps in

Additional Public Prosecutor V B Konde-Deshmukh informed the court that Pune (Rural) Police had on July 18 sought permission from the local magistrate to treat the FIR against Nikam as a non-cognisable report.

The Bombay High Court recently granted relief to the headmaster of a Zilla Parishad school in Pune district who was booked by the police for failing to carry out the Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties in the ongoing SIR exercise. Quashing the FIR against him, the High Court asserted that election authorities should not have assigned election duties to the headmaster during school hours.

The headmaster, Vipin Arun Nikam, was booked by the police for failing to perform BLO duties and obstructing the implementation of the Election Commission’s direction.

Justice Ashwin D Bhobe on July 29 was hearing a plea by Vipin Arun Nikam, seeking quashing of the FIR, arguing that he was required to discharge BLO duties on teaching days, which he was not liable to comply with. He also argued that the instructions issued by the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) from the Bhor Constituency were contrary to the law.