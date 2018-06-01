Cops arrest man for stabbing colleague to death at Bhiwandi

A 31-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his colleague in Bhiwandi Wednesday. The accused has been arrested.

The incident took place in Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi, where the deceased, Usman Ansari lived with his family. Ansari worked during the late-night shift at a textile unit, manufacturing jeans. On Tuesday night, police said, he left for work at 8 pm, as usual.

However, early morning on Wednesday, when Ansari’s mother went out to purchase milk, she found him lying bleeding and unconscious near the milk shop. Ansari was rushed to the hospital and declared brought dead upon arrival, the police said.

Vilas Chaughule, senior inspector, Bhiwandi Taluka police station, said that Ansari was stabbed in the stomach and he bled to death. According to police, on the way to work, Ansari ran into his colleague Mehfooz Ansari. “The two did not get along well and got into a fight over some petty issue. The accused then stabbed the victim and fled from the spot,” he said.

Mehfooz Ansari was arrested on Wednesday and booked with murder.

