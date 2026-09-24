23,000 cops, AI cameras, drones to secure Mumbai’s Anant Chaturdashi on Friday

Drones will also monitor crowd density, with police saying additional forces will be moved to locations that become overcrowded. (File)

With lakhs of devotees expected to take part in Ganpati visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, the Mumbai Police has deployed more than 23,000 personnel and stepped up surveillance with 10,000 CCTV cameras, including AI-enabled systems with facial-recognition technology, at major immersion points across the city.

Drones will also monitor crowd density, with police saying additional forces will be moved to locations that become overcrowded. The police have also coordinated with the Railways and Metro authorities for extended services through the night to help devotees return home and reduce road congestion.

The deployment includes 3,213 police officers, 18,940 police personnel and 1,050 trainees. Six Joint Commissioners of Police, nine Additional Commissioners, 38 Deputy Commissioners and 66 Assistant Commissioners will supervise the arrangements.