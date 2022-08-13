Gadchiroli: Cops adopt 50 villages to help people enrol in govt schemes

August 13, 2022 1:56:54 am
THE DISTRICT police have adopted villages in the Naxal-dominated Gadchiroli district under the Gav Dattak programme to help villagers from remote areas to enrol in public services and avail benefits of welfare schemes of the government.
A total of 50 police stations have adopted 56 villages in the district under the programme. Considering the population size of the villages, each police station has adopted one village.
In areas where the population is less, one police station has been assigned two small villages.
Talking to The Indian Express, Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli said that this first-ever programme is an extension of the already existing scheme — Dadalora Khidki (single window facilitation service).
“Considering the topography of the district, many small villages or hamlets are inaccessible. So, we started this initiative in 2021 under which at police posts, the villagers can enrol in government schemes. Now, further narrowing it down, we aim to attain 100 per cent enrolment in the schemes from every adopted village,” he said. “The police stations will be responsible for ensuring that all the residents of their assigned villages are enrolled in eligible government schemes,” he added.
According to the Census 2011, Gadchiroli is a tribal district where 38.17 per cent of the people reside in forest areas. Almost 75.96 per cent of the district is forest area where accessibility is a big challenge.
The new programme aims to enrol all villagers in 12 government schemes, including Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Shravanbal Seva Rajya Nivruttivetan Yojana, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, National Family Benefit Scheme, ration card, domicile certificate, income certificate among others, said Goyal. The Gadchiroli SP had initiated the existing Dadalora Khidki scheme.
Once the police stations meet their target of 100 per cent enrolment, they will adopt other villages to create ‘model villages’.
Taking note of the initiative, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) recently selected Goyal as the winner of this year’s ‘IACP/Walmart Leadership in Community Policing Award, Large Agency’ for showing exemplary work.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
