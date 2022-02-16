Cop who provided security to Bachchan suspended

Police constable Jitendra Shinde, who was posted with the protection and security branch of Mumbai police and was working as a bodyguard to actor Amitabh Bachchan since 2015, was suspended from the Mumbai police department on Tuesday.

Shinde worked with the veteran actor till August 2021 and was shunted out by the Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale after reports emerged about his alleged annual earning of Rs 1.5 crore.

According to police officials, Nagrale had transferred him to DB Marg police station in the last week of August, 2021.

Bachchan is given X-category security as part of which four police constables are appointed to guard him — two in the day time and two at night, one of which was Shinde.

He developed contacts with him and subsequently started a security agency under his wife’s name.

Confirming the development, a senior IPS officer said, “The security agency that was providing security to Bachchan’s family was started by Shinde under his wife’s name. And we have found several transactions that show that the money (fees) for the services his wife’s agency provided was sent to Shinde’s account instead of that of his wife.”

Apart from shunting him out, the Mumbai police commissioner had also set up an inquiry committee, which was headed by additional commissioner of police (south).

The authorities have also identified that Shinde, in the past few years, has also travelled to Dubai and Singapore four times without informing his superiors.

“He travelled abroad without informing the department and as per protocol, he has to inform and seek permission from his superiors,” said an officer.

Officials have learnt that Shinde also dealt in properties in Mumbai.