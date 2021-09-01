Cop who complained against Param Bir seeks permission for private firearm

Anup Dange, the inspector who had complained to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against IPS officer Param Bir Singh that led to an open enquiry against the latter, has written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking permission for a private firearm on safety grounds.

Dange had earlier complained that witnesses in the case against Param Bir Singh were being threatened and that his movements were being tracked.

In the latest letter, Dange has sought permission for him to carry a private firearm owing to the threat that he said he is facing for being a complainant in a sensitive case.

While the officer, who is currently attached to the police control room, has a service revolver, he can only use it within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate as per rules, he said.

“I frequently go out of the city to meet my family where I cannot carry my service revolver and am thus vulnerable to attack. Hence,I have sought permission for a private firearm and submitted the required documents along with it,” Dange said.

The ACB is currently conducting an open enquiry against Param Bir Singh on allegations that he had sought money from Dange to reinstate him in the force after placing him under suspension.