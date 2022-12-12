scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Cop seriously injured in accidental blast at Mumbai police station

Though sources said it was a cylinder blast in the store room where seized materials are kept, police are yet to confirm how the blast took place.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm in a room inside the police station. (File photo)
A 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector suffered serious injuries in an accidental blast inside the Kherwadi police station in Mumbai’s Bandra (east) area on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm in a room inside the police station. The injured assistant sub-inspector, identified as Arvind Khot, was rushed to the Sion hospital by his colleagues. He is said to be in a serious condition.

Police sources said it was a cylinder blast in the store room where seized materials are kept. However, police have not confirmed this. “We are trying to ascertain how the blast took place. It is not clear yet,” said Dikshit Gedam, DCP for zone 8.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 02:35:09 pm
Wrong age to faulty addresses, Jharkhand villagers struggle to correct Aadhaar data

