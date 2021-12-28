Cop run over by train at Sion railway station

A 43-year-old police naik (a rank above constable) from Mumbai Police was run over by a fast train at Sion railway station on Tuesday morning. The railway police have registered a case of accidental death. The police are finding out if it was a case of suicide or track crossing death.

The incident took place at 11.10 am on the CSMT end of Sion railway station ahead of platform number 4 from where fast trains pass.

The deceased, Prasad More, 43, was crossing the tracks when a fast CSMT-bound train ran him over. No suicide note has been found on him and statements of his family will be recorded, police said. It is not clear where he was headed but there was an open space nearby to enter-exit the station, police said.

More, a resident of Naigaon, Dadar (east) was posted with the Bandra traffic police and was transferred to Santacruz police station on September 17 but he did not report to work. A police source said his wife was sick and he was tensed over her health.

“We have registered a case of accidental death. Further probe is on,” said Senior Inspector Satish Chinckar of Dadar government railway police.