Cop misled Maharashtra government for phone surveillance nod: Chief Secretary report

Two days after leaks from a 2020 “top secret” police report on the alleged corruption in transfers of IPS officers rocked the state, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte has submitted a report to the Chief Minister stating that a high-ranking police officer “deliberately misled” the government to obtain permission for phone surveillance to carry out a “roving” investigation against private individuals.

The information from the phone tap of several purported “agents” or “middlemen” formed the basis of the allegations of cash for transfers, made by then Commissioner Intelligence Rashmi Shukla in her report to then Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal on August 25, 2020. Jaiswal forwarded the report to then Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte for action.

The seven-page report by Shukla addressed to Jaiswal was a summary of conversations among persons whose phones were tapped, in which they are heard dropping names of several political leaders, including Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray among others.

The report also contained the names of several IPS and state cadre officers who, according to Shukla’s letter, were purportedly in touch with the persons placed under surveillance for allegedly fixing their transfers.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said earlier this week that he was in possession of a pen drive with 6 GB of call recordings data that he would submit to the Union Home Secretary.

Kunte’s five-page report also said that under the Indian Telegraph Act, permission is given for phone surveillance to monitor threats to national security and public order, and thwart such threats on time.

Kunte, who had taken additional charge as ACS (Home) in July 2020, had authorised the phone surveillance at the time.

The report, a copy of which The Indian Express has seen, states that Shukla “sought permission for phone tapping of some persons, citing the possibility of endangering public order. Prima facie, it was found that she deliberately misled and took permission under the Indian Telegraph Act”, whose “provisions were misused for a different purpose than the original provisions”.

Kunte says in his report to the CM that on receiving the report of Shukla’s investigation via Jaiswal, he brought it to the notice of the government on file. “On this, an order was received from the government to seek an explanation to Rashmi Shukla for misleading and tapping the phone,” he said.

Kunte notes that after Shukla met him, the Home Minister and Chief Minister, she apologized for the incident and wished to withdraw the report.