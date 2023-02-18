scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Cop, Mantralaya staff among 36 ‘duped’ of Rs 1.28 cr since 2017, 1 booked

Police said the accused initially took money from four individuals and gave them interest amounts every month to gain their trust. (Express Photo)
The Marine Drive Police on Thursday registered a cheating case after an unidentified person allegedly duped 36 people, including a police constable and government employees in the Mantralaya, to the tune of Rs 1.28 crore since 2017, on the pretext of providing them with heavy returns from their investment, said officials.

“The accused told the victims that he runs a company named Archit Enterprises, and requested them to invest money in his company, promising 5 per cent interest every month,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

Police said the accused initially took money from four individuals and gave them interest amounts every month to gain their trust.

“Eventually 36 people gave him money,” said the officer, adding that the accused later stopped the payments after giving the interest amount for a few months. When the victim asked the accused to return their investment, he asked them for more time but later stopped responding. The victims then submitted a complaint application last year,” an officer said.

Police launched a probe and a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC over charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. “We are trying to trace and arrest the suspect at the earliest,” said the officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 04:59 IST
