Cop foils sickle attack outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, 1 held

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A potentially serious incident was averted outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai during peak evening hours on Saturday after a police constable overpowered a man allegedly brandishing a sickle.
The arrested accused has been identified as Waqar Anwar Shaikh, 22.
The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday when the railway station arena was teeming with commuters rushing to catch trains. The accused was allegedly shouting, waving the sickle, and charging at pedestrians, as well as his wife, who was accompanying him.
Constable Vishal Gade, who was on his way to report for his night shift at the Press Room of the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office, noticed the commotion.
Gade approached the suspect from behind and, with the assistance of a passerby, managed to restrain him. The sickle was snatched from the accused before he could injure anyone, said the policeman.
The accused was subsequently handed over to the MRA Marg police, who took him into custody and initiated further legal action.
The police said the accused and his wife reportedly came to South Mumbai for an outing when an argument broke out between them over a minor issue. The people around tried to intervene, after which the accused took out the sickle from his bag and started threatening them.
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