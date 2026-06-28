Cop foils sickle attack outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, 1 held

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday when the railway station arena was teeming with commuters rushing to catch trains. (File Photo)

A potentially serious incident was averted outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai during peak evening hours on Saturday after a police constable overpowered a man allegedly brandishing a sickle.

The arrested accused has been identified as Waqar Anwar Shaikh, 22.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday when the railway station arena was teeming with commuters rushing to catch trains. The accused was allegedly shouting, waving the sickle, and charging at pedestrians, as well as his wife, who was accompanying him.

Constable Vishal Gade, who was on his way to report for his night shift at the Press Room of the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office, noticed the commotion.