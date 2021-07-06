Cop files complaint against Param Bir Singh in Nashik

A DySP-rank officer has filed a complaint against senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh in Nashik.

Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner following the Ambani terror scare case earlier this year. Ever since he wrote a letter against former home minister Anil Deshmukh, there have been a slew of allegations against him.

Singh has in the past maintained that the allegations are motivated and denied any involvement.

Last month, the officer, S Nipunge, has alleged that he was named in an abetment to suicide case in the death of a lady constable in 2017 at the behest of Singh.

Nipunge claimed that Singh was upset with him when he refused to follow some alleged illegal orders when he was posted with Bhiwandi traffic police.

Nipunge alleged that it was due to this reason, Singh got him arrested in the suicide case of constable Subhadra Pawar in September 2017, when in fact the woman had been murdered.

Nipunge alleged, “I have written to the Home Department, DGP office and given a complaint to Nashik police with proof about how a murder was passed off as suicide to fix me.”

No FIR has been registered in the case as yet as Nashik police are looking into the complaint.