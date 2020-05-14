Cop dies of Covid-19, fifth death in Mumbai Police force

All the five Mumbai Police personnel who have succumbed to the virus so far belonged to the lowest ranks and were in the final years of their service. (Representational Photo) All the five Mumbai Police personnel who have succumbed to the virus so far belonged to the lowest ranks and were in the final years of their service. (Representational Photo)

An assistant sub-inspector-rank policeman, who was set to retire end-May, died late Tuesday night of Covid-19. So far, five Mumbai Police personnel have succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Assistant Sub-Inspector, Murlidhar Shankar Waghmare (58), was posted at Sewri police station and was to retire on May 31, Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (port zone) said.

“Waghmare was posted in a van that patrols the jurisdiction. He had gone on leave since April 26 as he had a lot of leaves left,” she said, adding that the ASI would have had to stay at home from May 1 after the city police had ordered all personnel aged 55 and above to either work at offices with minimal interaction with the public or work from home.

“Waghmare had comorbidities like diabetes and high blood pressure and was at his home in Navi Mumbai since April 26. He was okay for a few days, but had to be admitted to hospital on May 7 after he fell sick,” Karandikar said.

The ASI’s death comes days after the death of ASI Sunil Kalgutkar posted at Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Kurla West.

All the five Mumbai Police personnel who have succumbed to the virus so far belonged to the lowest ranks and were in the final years of their service. Till Wednesday, 925 police personnel have tested positive, of whom 793 have active infections and 124 have recovered. Two other policemen, posted in Pune and Solapur, have also succumbed to the virus.

The Maharashtra State Home Department has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a member of families of police personnel who have died of Covid-19.

