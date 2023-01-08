scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Cop dies after falling from local train in Thane

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The incident took place late Friday night, railway police said (Representational)
Cop dies after falling from local train in Thane
A 57-year-old police sub-inspector died after falling from a local train at Kalwa station in Maharashtra’s Thane district, railway police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Friday night, they said.

Sub-inspector Manoj Bhosale, who was attached to Powai police station in neighbouring Mumbai, fell down while alighting from the suburban train at Kalwa station, an official from Thane railway police station said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

More from Mumbai

The Thane railway police have as of now registered an accidental death report and are conducting a probe into the incident, the official said.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 10:30 IST
