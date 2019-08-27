Cop commits suicide, blames senior officers

An assistant police inspector posted with the Raigad police committed suicide on August 17 inside his quarters, police said. The Raigad police is waiting for the family’s consent to lodge an FIR against “senior officers” named in his suicide note.

Prashant Karnekar (50), the assistant police inspector, was transferred from the State Intelligence Department to Raigad police in June. On August 17, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his quarters at the headquarters in Alibaug, police said.

“We found a suicide note in his possession addressed to his wife, which we handed over to her. There were no external injuries,” said a senior officer.

According to Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar, the letter claimed that Kanerkar was under stress due to work dating back to 2018.

“He had named some senior officers in a case from 2018. We have asked the family if they want to lodge an FIR based on the letter,” said Paraskar, adding, “All details will be made public, but as of now, we are waiting for the family to lodge a case first.”

Kanerkar is survived by his wife and two children, aged 17 and 14, sources said. “The family has filed their initial statements, in which they have said that they will take a decision on the legal action once they return from their village,” said Paraskar.