Cop caught red-handed accepting bribe from BMC contractor

Dhembare had made these demands in return for favouring the contractor in a case of assault registered against him and his two brothers. (Representational)

The Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught a police sub-inspector red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Monday.

Officers said that sub-inspector Bharat Dhembare, posted at Charkop police station, had demanded Rs 40,000 and a bottle of whiskey from the complainant, who is a BMC contractor.

Dhembare had made these demands in return for favouring the contractor in a case of assault registered against him and his two brothers. He also promised to help the complainant get his phone and digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras back from the court, which were allegedly seized during investigation and submitted to the court.

The complainant has alleged that he is from Kandivali and was given the responsibility to take action against people roaming around without masks. He added that a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali had arrived at his residence with some relatives and friends, as the contractor had taken action against him for not wearing a mask.

“There was a fight and a case was filed against the contractor and his brothers for injuring the person on the head,” said an officer.

The contractor and his two brothers were arrested on Saturday and subsequently released on bail.

