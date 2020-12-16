scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Top news

Cop caught red-handed accepting bribe from BMC contractor

Officers said that sub-inspector Bharat Dhembare, posted at Charkop police station, had demanded Rs 40,000 and a bottle of whiskey from the complainant, who is a BMC contractor.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 16, 2020 2:50:16 am
BMC contractor bribe case, Cop caught taking bribe, MUmbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsDhembare had made these demands in return for favouring the contractor in a case of assault registered against him and his two brothers. (Representational)

The Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught a police sub-inspector red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Monday.

Officers said that sub-inspector Bharat Dhembare, posted at Charkop police station, had demanded Rs 40,000 and a bottle of whiskey from the complainant, who is a BMC contractor.

Dhembare had made these demands in return for favouring the contractor in a case of assault registered against him and his two brothers. He also promised to help the complainant get his phone and digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras back from the court, which were allegedly seized during investigation and submitted to the court.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The complainant has alleged that he is from Kandivali and was given the responsibility to take action against people roaming around without masks. He added that a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali had arrived at his residence with some relatives and friends, as the contractor had taken action against him for not wearing a mask.

“There was a fight and a case was filed against the contractor and his brothers for injuring the person on the head,” said an officer.

The contractor and his two brothers were arrested on Saturday and subsequently released on bail.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 15: Latest News

Advertisement