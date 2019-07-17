Cop abducted by 3 drunk men who parked car, dozed off in middle of highway; 2 held

HIGH DRAMA was witnessed on the Chembur stretch of the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Tuesday morning when three men, who were inebriated, allegedly parked their car in the middle of the highway and dozed off, following which they allegedly abducted a traffic police constable who asked them to step out of their vehicle.

Advertising

According to police, it was only after a traffic police vehicle chased them down and obstructed their path, could the constable be rescued near Ghatkopar. Police arrested two of the three occupants of the car while one managed to escape.

Police identified the two arrested accused as 21-year-old Viraj Shinde, who was at the wheel, and 23-year-old Gaurav Panjwani, who was sitting at the back. The third, identified, as of now, by the name of Raj, escaped on the pretext of urinating outside. Police said the incident took place around 10.15 am when some commuters approached traffic police constable Vikas Munde near Chheda Nagar junction on the EEH. They told him that a Honda City car was parked on the second lane of the highway and the three occupants appeared to be unconscious.

“I rushed to the spot and saw the vehicle in the middle of the road. When I knocked on the door, they woke up,” Munde told The Indian Express.

Advertising

Munde asked the trio to step out of the vehicle but they refused to do so. “Realising they were not highly intoxicated, I got in the car and told them to park on the side,” he said. But once he got inside, instead of parking the car they started driving. “I could have pushed the hand brake or shouted for help, but I was scared that they will panic and cause an accident. I decided to stay calm as my colleagues had already put out the message on the radio,” Munde said.

ACP (traffic) Vyenkat Patil, who was passing by Vikhroli, heard the radio message and went back to Chheda Nagar junction. “I stopped the traffic movement on one side and eventually obstructed the path of the car, following which they stopped the vehicle,” Patil said.

“There were liquor bottles in the vehicle and the four-wheeler was reeking of alcohol. We rescued Munde and arrested the two remaining occupants,” Patil added. DCP (traffic) Shahaji Umap said the accused were arrested under sections 363 (kidnapping), 353 (obstructing public servant from committing his duty), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way) of the IPC and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act that pertain to drunk driving.