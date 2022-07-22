Cooperate with Ganesh mandals, Shinde tells admin, withdraws idol height curbs

Ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked the administration to cooperate with Ganesh mandals and not make a fuss about rules. He also announced the withdrawal of the height restrictions imposed on Ganesh idols during the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra has witnessed a muted Ganpati festivities for the last two years after the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government announced restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. The festival will begin on August 31 this year.

“Every year, Ganesh festival is celebrated through social commitment. Rules must be followed. But the administration should not make much fuss about rules and cooperate with the mandals. Entire state will have identical rule books for the festival and the district collector will appoint a coordinator for the same,” Shinde said at a press conference, which he attended along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Both held a meeting to review the law and order situation in the wake of the upcoming Ganpati festival, Dahi Handi and Muharrum. Announcing a slew of sops for the Ganesh mandals, Shinde said there will be no restriction on the height of the idol this year. Last two years, due to the pandemic, the government had fixed the height of idols at four feet.

The CM also announced that all permissions needed by mandals will be given under one window without any charges. “We have been under the menace of a pandemic for the last two years and could not celebrate our festivals with vigour. Therefore, the state government will cooperate in totality with Ganesh mandals to ensure that Ganpati and Dahi Handi festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm and energy.”

According to the announcements, the new Ganesh mandals can be registered online with the charity commissioner without payment of any fee. There is also no need to take assurance deeds from the police. Directions have also been issued to withdraw cases against workers of Ganesh mandals in relation to sound pollution. In case of Dahi Handi, Supreme Court’s directions that children below 14 years cannot participate in the festival will have to be followed.

Asked about idols made of Plaster of Paris, Fadnavis said that as per court order, a technical committee will be set up, which will have experts from MPCB, NEERI, IIT and other organisations. “We will ensure an environmentally-friendly way out,” he added. He further said that the government was planning a dedicated place for idol sculptors in Mumbai.