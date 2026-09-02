Mumbai hospital issues notice to guard after woman alleges she was told to remove burqa

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A woman visiting Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Vile Parle was allegedly asked by a female security guard to remove her burqa completely before entering the post-neonatal ward on Sunday. The hospital has since issued a show-cause notice to the guard, while the dean clarified that there is no protocol requiring women to remove their burqa.
The incident took place around 4.15 pm on August 30, when the woman, advocate Jahanara Shaikh, arrived at the ward. According to Shaikh, the security guard asked her to remove her burqa before allowing her inside.
“I told the security staff that I am not hiding my face and identity and should be allowed to go in. I told them that I cannot be asked to remove my burqa entirely. It is our right to dress as we like and I am showing my face,” Shaikh said.
Dr Chhaya Shinde, dean of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College and Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital, said the guard had misunderstood the security protocol.
The incident shown at BMC-run Cooper Hospital is deeply concerning. I have spoken to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) and requested immediate verification of the incident and appropriate action. No woman should face discrimination because of her attire or… pic.twitter.com/MMDoxLafnE
— Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) August 31, 2026
“There is no such protocol that women have to remove their burqa entirely. There was a miscommunication with the security guard appointed by the BMC. We have taken action against the security guard as well and the matter has been resolved now,” Shinde said.
She clarified that Shaikh was a visitor to the post-neonatal ward and that the guard should only have asked her to show her face or move her veil aside for identification.
According to the hospital, stricter security measures have been put in place in the ward as a precaution for the safety of newborn babies. The guard, who was on a 10-day duty assignment, later apologised to the advocate. The hospital administration has also issued her a show-cause notice over the incident.
Shaikh said she subsequently spoke to hospital officials and the police.
“I spoke to the Cooper Hospital staff and the police department. The hospital staff cooperated and the AMO (Assistant Medical Officer) told us that the security staff cannot do this,” she said.
Shaikh said she understood the need for heightened security in sensitive hospital areas but felt it should not extend to asking a woman to completely remove her religious attire when her face could be shown for identification.
“I would like to tell my sisters that no one should misuse the burqa,” Shaikh added.
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