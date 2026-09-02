Mumbai hospital issues notice to guard after woman alleges she was told to remove burqa

Advocate Jahanara Shaikh (left) and the security guard who asked her to remove her burqa before allowing her inside (right). (Photo: Screengrabs from X/@rais_shk)

A woman visiting Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Vile Parle was allegedly asked by a female security guard to remove her burqa completely before entering the post-neonatal ward on Sunday. The hospital has since issued a show-cause notice to the guard, while the dean clarified that there is no protocol requiring women to remove their burqa.

The incident took place around 4.15 pm on August 30, when the woman, advocate Jahanara Shaikh, arrived at the ward. According to Shaikh, the security guard asked her to remove her burqa before allowing her inside.

“I told the security staff that I am not hiding my face and identity and should be allowed to go in. I told them that I cannot be asked to remove my burqa entirely. It is our right to dress as we like and I am showing my face,” Shaikh said.