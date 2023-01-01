Cooler days ahead for Mumbai residents; AQI improves to moderate

Mumbai residents stepped into 2023 with a chillier morning and are likely to experience cool weather throughout the week, weather experts said.

While the Santacruz observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department recorded a minimum temperature 15.6 degree Celsius and a maximum of 29.5 degrees on Sunday, the Colaba observatory data showed a minimum (night) temperature of 18.5 degrees and maximum (day) temperature of 28.8 degrees.

According to weather experts, the state capital will continue to experience cool and pleasant weather for the rest of the week as there is no significant change in the forecast weather data.

“Over the next 3-4 days, the night temperature will hover between 16-19 degrees Celsius and the overall weather condition will be pleasant, like how it is now. The wind patterns don’t suggest any drastic change in weather, however in the interior parts of Maharashtra, the night and day temperatures may record a slight fall,” Sushma Nair, scientist and weather expert from IMD Mumbai, told The Indian Express.

The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 186 in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR). On Saturday (December 31, 2022) night, the overall AQI of Mumbai had fallen to 302, which is regarded as ‘very poor’.

Experts said the sudden improvement in AQI is due to the change in wind speed and air pattern. Mahesh Palawat, a meteorologist at SkyMet Weather, said with the onset of sea breeze from early Sunday morning led to the dispersion of the suspended particulate matter in the air.

“The AQI of Mumbai will continue to hover between moderate and poor throughout the end of January, after which it will improve considering the possible change in air pattern,” he added.