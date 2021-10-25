Cool nights for fourth consecutive day in Mumbai city

With the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, the night temperature in the city continued to be normal/below normal for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. The minimum temperature at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory on Sunday was recorded at 22.9 degrees Celsius. The average minimum temperature for October is 23.8 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded was 22.6 degrees Celsius (this month’s lowest so far). The strong landward winds coming from the sea towards the evening is bringing the temperature down, said meteorologists.

The relative humidity has also reduced sharply as there are no rains anymore. From 80-85 per cent humidity last week, the city has recorded relative humidity between 60-70 per cent this week. On Sunday evening, the relative humidity was at 60 per cent.

According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the minimum is likely to hover around 23 and 24 degrees Celsius over the next week and the city will witness a clear sky. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was also below normal. IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded day temperature at 32.8 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), run by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, and the earth sciences ministry, the Air Quality Index for PM10 in Mumbai was recorded at 90, while AQI PM2.5 was recorded at 80. Both in the satisfactory category.