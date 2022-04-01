Cooking gas and CNG rates fall as Maharashtra cuts value added tax 10.5%

The Maharashtra government’s decision to cut the value added tax (VAT) by 10.5 per cent has helped to bring down the compressed natural gas (CNG) price by Rs 6 per kilogram and the piped natural gas (PNG) price by Rs 3.50 per standard cubic meter.

The price drops came into effect on Friday. The decision to cut the VAT was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar during the Assembly’s budget session, which concluded on March 25.

“The government has decided to reduce the VAT on CNG from 13.5 per cent to three per cent. The reduction in the VAT on CNG was effected to benefit the common man who uses autorickshaws and taxis,” Pawar said.

As a result, CNG will cost Rs 60 per kilogram and PNG Rs 36 per standard cubic meter in Mumbai. Earlier, they were sold at Rs 66 per kilogram and Rs 39.50 per standard cubic meter, respectively.