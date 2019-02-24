Convocation cancelled for TISS’ executive programme students

The convocation ceremony for students enrolled in TISS’ (Tata Institute of Social Sciences’) executive programme, postgraduate diploma in organisational development and change, which was scheduled on the Mumbai campus on Saturday, was cancelled in the last minute.

On Thursday night, official email from the registrar was sent to students in Delhi and Mumbai saying it had been cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”. Students from TISS Bangalore received the same email on Friday morning. Approximately 50 students from Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore were going to be felicitated at the function. Most students had already booked their flights, accommodation and also made travel arrangements for their family members to accompany them, and were left disappointed.

The chairperson of this programme, Professor P Vijay Kumar, was called out in the #MeToo movement and had been accused of abetment of suicide. The professor, who was sent on an indefinite leave, is currently out on an anticipatory bail.

The invitation for the convocation was also delayed, said a student. The invitation was sent only five days prior to the ceremony. The agenda and convocation plan were shared on February 21 at 3 pm. Approximately within six hours, students received another mail stating that the ceremony stood cancelled.

The 14-month programme, started in January 2017, was due for completion in February-end 2018, but was prolonged till May 2018. However, the assessments were conducted as late as end of January 2019, according to records accessed by The Indian Express.

“We have information that some of the invitees of the convocation did not meet the eligibility criteria to attend the convocation for issues, including minimum attendance requirement and assessment. However, since some students were favoured by Kumar, their ineligibility was overlooked. While the institute claims that he is on leave, we know that he is actively involved in the academic and non-academic activities related to the programme,” said a student.

Dean of student affairs professor Asha Bano said she wasn’t aware about the issue.

While Dean of School of Management and Labour studies Professor Sasmita Palo did not elaborate on the issue, she said the ceremony was cancelled for “operational issues” and that the authorities had received complaints that needed to be looked into. She added that the convocation was deferred for some time.

Students have been asking the institute to fix accountability for gross mismanagement and failure of the programme such as attendance not being managed, delayed assessments and the failure of timely convocation.