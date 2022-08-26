scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Convicted under UAPA, man dies of swine flu in Nagpur jail

As per prison officials, the 33-year-old had high fever on August 20 and was subsequently detected with swine flu.

Prison officials said Narote was given adequate medical care and was shifted to the hospital.

PANDU NAROTE, who was convicted along with former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for Maoist links, died on Thursday after contracting swine flu. He was imprisoned at the Nagpur Central Jail.

As per prison officials, the 33-year-old had high fever on August 20 and was subsequently detected with swine flu. Later, he was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC) in Nagpur where his condition kept deteriorating. He passed away at 5.30pm. His family had written to the Nagpur jail superintendent on Thursday, before his death, stating that they were not informed about his medical condition and the jail authorities would be responsible should something happen to him.

Read |Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Prison officials said Narote was given adequate medical care and was shifted to the hospital.

Narote was arrested from Gadchiroli in August 2013 and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 along with Saibaba and four others under sections of UAPA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Narote’s lawyer Akash Sorde said the family or lawyers were not informed about his condition and that they learnt about it through news reports. The family approached the jail authorities for information and visited GMC Hospital but were not allowed to meet Narote, he said. Narote’s lawyers had also approached the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday seeking urgent medical care for him, stating that he was admitted at the jail hospital without access to specialised care.

More from Mumbai

He was shifted to GMC two days ago and continued to remain admitted there despite a referral by the authorities there that swine flu could not be treated at the hospital and sought for him to be shifted to another facility, his lawyer said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 02:48:04 am
Next Story

Dahi Handi: Few mandals sought Govinda insurance; 33% drop since 2019

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

Premium
India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

India overtakes China in sending number of students to UK this year

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement