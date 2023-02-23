Convicted under MCOCA: Goa Gutka owner granted interim bail by Supreme Court

Over a month after Goa Gutka owner J M Joshi was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a special court in Mumbai on charges, including criminal conspiracy and for assisting in setting up gutka manufacturing units for fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim in 2002, the Supreme Court earlier this week ordered his release on interim bail.

Joshi had approached SC after a division bench of the Bombay High Court refused to hear his appeal against the special court order stating that since he has been sentenced for 10 years, the appeal can be heard by a single judge.

The SC, in its order on Monday, said that the appeal is liable to be heard expeditiously and cannot be “allowed to swing like a pendulum for hyper technical reasons”. It also said that it was considering the facts and circumstances of the case, along with Joshi’s age and that he is suffering from ailments.

The SC directed the special court to impose conditions and release Joshi on interim bail pending a decision by the HC on his appeal.

On January 9, the special court in Mumbai had convicted Joshi and two others under the IPC and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Joshi, who was out on bail, was sent to jail after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail. Through his lawyers, Joshi approached the HC and also sought suspension of his sentence.

Through an administrative order, the Chief Justice of the HC assigned the appeal to a division bench along with another appeal pending in the same case.

The division bench on February 10 refused to hear the appeal and referred it back to the Chief Justice for reconsideration of the administrative order. Joshi then approached the SC against the division bench’s decision to not hear the appeal or hear him on the suspension of his sentence. He said that his continued incarceration without his appeal being considered was causing him “grave injustice” as he is suffering from various medical conditions.

The SC said that it did not want to get into the merits of the case. “At this stage, we are only concerned with the fact that since the appeal is filed by the appellant is pending before the HC, the application seeking suspension of sentence is liable to be considered expeditiously and the same cannot be allowed to swing like a pendulum for hyper technical reasons.”

Advertisement

It added that as per rules, it may be that the criminal appeal was cognizable before a single bench but if heard by a division bench, it would not result in any judicial impropriety. The SC directed the Chief Justice to take a decision on placing the appeal before the appropriate court within two weeks. It said the appropriate court must decide on it within four weeks.