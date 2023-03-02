scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Convicted in road rage case, man asked to plant trees and offer namaz five times

The police had alleged that Khan's auto-rickshaw had hit a stationary bike, causing it to fall and leading to an argument between them. Khan allegedly also abused and assaulted the complainant.

namaz news, Mumbai road rage case, road rage case, Offenders Act, namaz, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsThe case relates to an incident which took place in April 2010. The accused, Rauf Umar Khan, a resident of Malegaon, was booked on charges including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly hitting the complainant.
Listen to this article
Convicted in road rage case, man asked to plant trees and offer namaz five times
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A COURT in Malegaon recently convicted a man for voluntarily causing hurt in a case of road rage, but gave him a reprieve under the Prob-ation of Offenders Act, directing him to plant trees and offer namaz five times a day. Under the Act, one can be ordered to be released on probation of good conduct or due admonition.

The case relates to an incident which took place in April 2010. The accused, Rauf Umar Khan, a resident of Malegaon, was booked on charges including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly hitting the complainant.

Also Read
sanjay raut, bjp, maharashtra news, indian express
BJP brings breach of privilege notice over Sanjay Raut’s remarks, Maharas...
Sanjay Raut in Assembly
Maharashtra Budget Session Live Updates: Assembly Speaker orders inquiry ...
shiv sena functionary murder
Shiv Sena functionary stabbed to death in Thane, 2 arrested
IIT-bombay student suicide: Probe transferred to Crime Branch SIT

The police had alleged that Khan’s auto-rickshaw had hit a stationary bike, causing it to fall and leading to an argument between them. Khan allegedly also abused and assaulted the complainant.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 01:08 IST
Next Story

Bombay HC: No stamp duty on members’ agreements for redeveloped area

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close