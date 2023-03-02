Convicted in road rage case, man asked to plant trees and offer namaz five times

A COURT in Malegaon recently convicted a man for voluntarily causing hurt in a case of road rage, but gave him a reprieve under the Prob-ation of Offenders Act, directing him to plant trees and offer namaz five times a day. Under the Act, one can be ordered to be released on probation of good conduct or due admonition.

The case relates to an incident which took place in April 2010. The accused, Rauf Umar Khan, a resident of Malegaon, was booked on charges including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly hitting the complainant.

The police had alleged that Khan’s auto-rickshaw had hit a stationary bike, causing it to fall and leading to an argument between them. Khan allegedly also abused and assaulted the complainant.