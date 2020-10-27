Convicted for ‘assaulting constable’: Nagpur bench of Bombay HC asks minister about ‘irreversible consequences’ of not staying her conviction

Bombay High Court (File)

The NAGPUR bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked state Minister for Women and Child Development Yashomati Thakur as to whether and how not staying her conviction in an assault case would have “irreversible consequences”.

A hearing was held on Tuesday on Thakur’s petition, challenging her conviction along with that of two others by an Amravati court for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable in 2012, when he had stopped them as their car was driving on the wrong side on a one-way road.

The bench, comprising Justice Vinay Joshi, had earlier suspended the sentence of three months’ rigorous imprisonment awarded to the Teosa Congress MLA by the Amravati court.

“The court suspended the sentence last week. On Tuesday, it asked us about the irreversible consequences of not staying the conviction. We sought time to explain. The court has now posted the matter for hearing next Tuesday,” said Aniket Ujjwal Nikam, who is assisting senior counsel Subodh Dharmadhikari, who is representing the minister.

