‘Controversy is best avoided, festival safety paramount’: Kala Ghoda director

Stating that “controversy and unnecessary sensationalism are best avoided”, Miller said that as the festival director, its safety is paramount to her.

In her first response on the cancellation of a discussion involving activist Anand Teltumbde at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) on the orders of the Mumbai Police, festival director Brinda Miller said she was unaware of the controversy until the police reached out to her.

A book discussion titled “Incarcerated: Tales from Behind Bars” was scheduled for February 6 and it saw Teltumbde along with writer Neeta Kolhatkar (author of The Feared: Conversations with Eleven Political Prisoners), and was to be moderated by Scroll editor Naresh Fernandes.