Mumbai Tree Authority: Contractors yet to complete trimming trees, had already been paid

MEMBERS OF the Tree Authority have alleged that despite being paid by the gardens department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), contractors appointed for trimming trees were yet to complete their task at several locations. Corporators have alleged that BMC officials made bogus bills to benefit contractors and have demanded action against them.

The civic body has appointed 24 contractors for trimming trees across the city on a contract of Rs 90 crore over the next two years. However, this monsoon, five persons died in tree collapse incidents.

Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav blamed officials of the gardens department.\ “Top officials from the gardens department should be suspended. The BMC administration paid contractors even though they did not complete the tree trimming exercise. They paid contractors on bogus bills for work that was not done. Officials are helping contractors siphon off funds,” Jadhav said. Corporators alleged that last year, the BMC had announced that it will plant 20,000 trees but had, so far, planted only 10,000 trees.

BMC officials said the plantation drive was facing problems due to lack of land. They also denied allegations of payments on bogus bills. “All contractors are paid only when they complete the work and it is verified by our junior tree officer,” an official added.

