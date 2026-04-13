Contractors to resume work after minister assures partial payment of dues

The striking contractors of Maharashtra will resume work from Monday following a meeting with state’s Public Works Department (PWD) minister Shivendraraje Bhosle on Sunday, where the government has agreed to allocate additional Rs 9,000 crore to clear their pending dues. The call to “shut down” was given owing to pending dues worth Rs 96,000 crore over several years.

Milind Bhosle, president of the contractors’ body, said, “Minister holding a meeting is a positive start for us. We have decided to call off our decision to shut down and expect that the government will give us our pending dues soon,” he said.

As per the discussions, apart from existing Rs 19,000 crore for road and bridge construction as well as repair works of government buildings, an additional provision of Rs 9,000 crore has been made.