‘Contractors must be held accountable for bus crashes’: BEST Committee Chairperson

With accidents involving Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses on the rise over the past three months, concerns over the safety of the Undertaking’s predominantly wet-leased fleet have intensified. Two recent crashes—including the fatal Mankhurd accident on Monday and an earlier incident in Dadar that claimed the life of a Swiggy delivery executive—have renewed scrutiny of private operators contracted by BEST.

In an interview with ISHIKA GUPTA, BEST Committee Chairperson TRUSHNA VISHWASRAO outlined the Undertaking’s immediate response, defended recent administrative decisions, and said the focus would shift towards expanding a self-owned fleet.

Q. What immediate action has BEST taken after the fatal Mankhurd crash?

Vishwasrao: We have convened an urgent meeting with all wet-lease operators on Friday where they will be instructed to ensure thorough vehicle inspections before buses leave depots and strengthen driver training. We are also constituting a five-member technical committee headed by the General Manager to oversee vehicle maintenance, driver conduct, mandatory breathalyser tests before drivers begin duty, and the quality of training imparted by private contractors.

Q. Committee members allege operators continue practices such as assigning overtime despite previous directions. How is BEST enforcing these orders?

Vishwasrao: The directions are being implemented. I have received repeated requests to resume overtime duties but have refused. Extra earnings for drivers cannot come at the cost of passenger safety.

Q. Mateshwari has been linked to several recent accidents. Has BEST taken action against the operator?

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Vishwasrao: We have imposed a Rs 50,000 penalty and issued the operator a notice over the Mankhurd accident. More importantly, BEST has decided not to procure any new buses from Mateshwari. A contract for 150 new CNG buses awarded to the company stands revoked, and this decision will be formally announced on Friday. We have also received complaints about the behaviour of some of its drivers and have decided against entering into any new association with the operator.

Q. If serious accidents continue, who should be held accountable?

Vishwasrao: BEST and the contractors jointly provide transport services, but the contractors are responsible for operations—vehicle procurement, maintenance, insurance, and drivers. Therefore, when accidents occur due to operational failures, accountability ultimately lies with them even though the buses operate under BEST’s label. Even in the Dadar accident, where the driver allegedly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while trying to avoid pedestrians, the responsibility ultimately rested with the driver and the contractor who employed him.

Q. How do you respond to claims that BEST’s dependence on wet-leased buses has compromised passenger safety.

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Vishwasrao: I have consistently maintained that BEST should have a stronger self-owned fleet. Accident data shows our own buses have been involved in significantly fewer crashes and fatalities than wet-leased buses. Besides safety concerns, the wet-leasing model has also become more financially burdensome. We are therefore moving towards expanding a self-owned fleet, beginning with the procurement of 5,000 AC electric buses as directed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. We will now prepare the financial roadmap for that plan.

Q. How does BEST plan to restore commuter confidence post the fatal crashes?

Vishwasrao: Transparency is essential. We want commuters to know how buses are inspected and what safety protocols are being followed. We are discussing with the administration on how to provide awareness to the public about vehicle inspections, maintenance practices and other measures being undertaken to improve passenger safety.