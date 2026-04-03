Contractors in Maharashtra warn of statewide strike over Rs 96k cr unpaid dues

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, industry bodies warned of a statewide halt to development works from April 7 if payments were not cleared.

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Alleging arrears of Rs 96,400 crore, a joint letter was sent by the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation, State Engineers Association and Maharashtra State Water Supply Contractors Association.

“The new government took office in November 2024. While the financial budget was showered with mere promises, the state treasury is actually empty. During the previous fiscal year 2025-26, development works across various departments were not sanctioned, and even where some were approved, the government has become financially crippled. This is a grave matter,” the letter stated.