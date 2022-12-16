scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Contractor files police complaint as tax consultant dupes him Rs 60L

“In 2005, my father had appointed a tax consultant (accused in the case) who has been conducting the audit of the firm and helping us in paying the taxes,” he said.

mumbai crime news, mumbai cheating news, mumbai cheating case, Govandi crime news, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsHowever, his father passed away in 2017 and since he took over the business, he continued with the services of the tax consultant appointed by his father.

A 53-year-old contractor from Govandi has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police after his tax consultant allegedly duped him of Rs 59.73 lakh on the pretext of paying GST on his company’s behalf. The police, who are yet to arrest the accused, said they are investigating the facts of the case and are trying to trace the culprit.  According to the police, the case was registered at Govandi police station on Wednesday.

The complainant, who is a maintenance contractor, has told police that the company was formed in 1991 by his father.

However, his father passed away in 2017 and since he took over the business, he continued with the services of the tax consultant appointed by his father.

“In 2017, the government reformed the tax system and implemented the GST. Since GST was new, I did not know anything about its provisions. So I fully trusted him…,” said the complainant in his statement to police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 03:16:17 am
