Contract already awarded, corporators question BMC move to appoint consultant

The BMC’s move to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) for its waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground has drawn flak from corporators. Questioning the purpose and scope of PMC’s work as the contractor that will execute the project has been already appointed, corporators have sought details of the consultant’s role.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has said that the BMC’s move is unusual, as PMCs are tasked with design, tendering and supervision of a project. “The BMC has already appointed a contractor for construction of the waste-to-energy plant. Now, it wants to appoint a PMC for the project by spending about Rs 40 crore. The administration should explain the scope of the consultant’s work,” he added.

Shaikh had raised this issue in the BMC Standing Committee meeting last Friday seeking a detailed reply from the solid waste management (SWM) projects department.

In 2016, BMC had appointed Tata Consulting Engineering Limited (TCEL) as a consultant for preparing a feasibility report, detailed project report (DPR) and tender documents regarding the project.

“The BMC had already appointed TCEL as a consultant for preparing a DPR for the plant, so why does it need a new consultant? It should first give us details of the purpose of both the consultants,” said Shaikh.

The BMC has said that the PMC will coordinate with the civic body and the contractor as well as supervise the project during the three-and-a-half years of construction period and also the 15-year period when the contractor will operate and maintain the plant.

The BMC’s waste-to-energy plant at Deonar is estimated to cost about Rs 1,000 crore. The civic body plans to process 600 tonne of waste daily to generate 4 MW of electricity under the project. However, construction work is yet to begin as BMC has not received environment clearance for the project. The contract was awarded last November.

The project is facing opposition from local residents and environmentalists, as it could impact the lives of people living near the dumping ground. “The upcoming plant is against the National Green Tribunal order. It should have been constructed outside the city limits. I will approach the court against the project,” said Shaikh.