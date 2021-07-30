Mumbai: Contraband valued at over Rs 2 crore seized in four raids, seven arrested: Police

The anti narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police arrested seven persons and seized contraband worth over Rs 2 crore in four raids over the past few days.

In the first case, the Bandra unit of ANC arrested a 41-year-old man from Andheri (West) and seized 510 gm mephedrone worth Rs 1 crore. According to police, during interrogation, they found out that he had a prior record and is linked to a drug network operating out of the city and Navi Mumbai.

In the second case, the Azad Maidan unit of ANC arrested an African national with 132 gm cocaine worth Rs 39 lakh from Dongri on Thursday. Police said during interrogation, they found out that Narcotics Control Bureau had earlier arrested him, and that he was out on bail.

In the third case, the Ghatkopar unit arrested three persons from Masjid Bunder on July 26 and seized mephedrone worth Rs 89 lakh from them. Of the three, two were arrested from Dongri and one African national was later arrested from Nallasopara.

In the fourth case, the Worli unit arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly selling 12 kg ganja worth Rs 2.40 lakh.