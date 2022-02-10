Content on Demand service to be launched in Mumbai local trains, commuters to enjoy audio-visual content for free

THE CENTRAL Railway on Friday will be launching a Content on Demand (COD) service in selected suburban trains under the non-fare revenue generation scheme in the Mumbai division.

With COD, the commuters traveling in Mumbai local trains will be able to download and watch movies, music videos and other audio-visual content for free.

Under COD, various preloaded multilingual content including movies, music videos will be provided to commuters through media servers installed in trains.

On an experimental basis, COD media servers were installed in 10 local trains of the Central Railway and were tested for error-free services.

The service will be launched by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager central railway and Rohit Paranjpe, CEO & CoFounder, SugarBox Networks on Friday.

As per the plan, the services will be made available in all local trains in Mumbai and though it will be free for passengers, revenue can be recovered by the railways through advertising or from the services provider.

With an aim to generate more non-fare revenue in January 2020, the Railway Board had entrusted RailTel, a mini-ratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, with providing the content on demand service to passengers in trains.

Railways had announced the complete roll out of the project by 2022.