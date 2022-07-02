Contact lost with three olive ridley turtles tagged with transmitters from Maharashtra coast

Researchers have lost contact with the three of the five olive ridley turtles tagged with transmitters from the Maharashtra coast.

The state-run Mangrove Foundation of Maharashtra confirmed that the researchers had lost contact with the third turtle, named Saavani, and suspected that the inbuilt battery of the transmitter had been exhausted earlier than expected.

“After actively transmitting its location for 130 days since tagging, Saavani’s transmitter has gone silent and has not responded since June 5. It appears to be a case of the inbuilt battery getting exhausted earlier than what was predicted,” tweeted the foundation.

Under the turtle monitoring project, five ridleys—Prathama, Saavani (on January 25) Vanashree, Rewa and Laxmi (on February 13 and 16)—were tagged with platform transmitter terminals, which were fitted with epoxy resin on the carapaces (hard shell) of the turtles at the Ratnagiri district coastline.

Saavani was the second olive ridley turtle tagged and had travelled 1,960 km from the nesting beach of Anjarle to its last location, which was 100 km off the coast of Kumta in Karnataka.

Out of the five, researchers lost contact with the turtle Laxmi on March 2. It was suspected that the transmitter may have malfunctioned or the turtle may have died.

There was no signal from Prathama, which was the first turtle to be fitted with the transmitter, at the Velas beach. Prathama had covered a distance of 2,700 km. Its last transmitted location was 60 km off the coast of Kunkeshwar in Sindhudurg district.

Talking to The Indian Express at the start of the project, Dr R Suresh Kumar, senior scientist from the Department of Endangered Species Management at the Wildlife Institute of Indian in Dehradun, explained the use of platform transmitter terminals.

“The transmitter is hydro-dynamic. It doesn’t interfere or cause any impediment to the turtles. In the case of hawksbill turtles, which use reefs and corals, there are chances of them scratching their shell on the reef and in turn dropping the transmitter. However, a similar situation is unlikely in the case of an olive ridley, which is a pelagic species — that lives in the open sea and moves along with the ocean current. The epoxy resin used can withstand the harsh marine environment,” he said.