Consumer forums: Tariff hike sought by state power body unfair

Ahead of the tariff revision hearings scheduled by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) early next week, consumer forums have claimed that the tariff hike sought by state electricity distribution company was unfair.

In its mid-year tariff revision proposal to the MERC, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has sought a 15 per cent hike in its average cost of supply for 2018-19. This translates into a 5 to 6 per cent hike in bills of residential consumers and close to 35 per cent increase in the bills of agricultural consumers. The tariff will be finalised by the MERC following public hearings at various places in the state starting next Monday.

Several consumer fora — residential, industrial and commercial — have joined hands to oppose this hike in tariff, claiming that the price at which power is purchased had reduced by 2 paise per unit since 2016.

The discom has proposed an increase in its fixed charges, which were reduced by the MERC in 2008.

“The MERC had asked to reduce the fixed charges in 2008, when incidents of load shedding were frequent. However, now the discom hardly resorts to load shedding, so we have sought to increase the fixed charges. A lower fixed charge was hurting the discom, which runs on a cross-subsidy model,” said the official.

