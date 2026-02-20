Consulate staffer duped of Rs 78.85 lakh in crypto investment scam

Between April and June 2024, the consulate employee transferred money to 18 different bank accounts, totalling Rs 78.85 lakh, on the pretext of cryptocurrency investments. (File Photo)

A 41-year-old employee of a consulate of an Asian country has allegedly lost Rs 78.85 lakh in a cryptocurrency investment scam operated through a WhatsApp group and a bogus trading website.

According to police, the complainant, who lives in Kanjurmarg (East) with his wife and two daughters, works in the immigration department of the consulate with an office in Bandra (West).

In his complaint, he stated that on January 20, 2024, he was added to a WhatsApp group named “EG Plan” through social media. The group had around 50 members and was allegedly administered by two individuals identified as Mayati Gupta and Arjun Singh. The administrators regularly shared stock market tips and advice on investing in IPOs and cryptocurrency. Group members frequently posted screenshots of profits, which built trust among participants.