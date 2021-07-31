Construction within 10 km of Thane Creek Sanctuary will need NBWL approval

BUILDERS AND developers constructing projects within 10 kms of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary will soon have to take permission from the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) before starting construction on their projects and pay 2 per cent of project cost as mitigation fund for the protected area for flamingos.

The Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC), on directions from the the state Forest department, has recently issued a circular notifying the boundaries of the eco sensitive zone of the Thane creek flamingo sanctuary. Projects in Kurla, Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Kanjur, Mulund, Borivali, Kandivali, Dahisar, Goregaon, Malad, Andheri East, Santacruz and Bandra East, Dadar, Parel, Matunga will have to take permissions from NBWL, The Indian Express has learnt.

The condition will also be included in the Development Plan of 2034. Chief Engineer of Development Plan, Vinod Chithore has asked his officials to inform other planning authorities like Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Slum Rehabilitation Authority and other bodies.

Environmentalist Nanda-kumar Pawar who is fighting for the Thane Creek sanctuary said, “This is a welcome step. I feel the government is realizing the importance of ecologically fragile areas. The mitigation fund will also be beneficial for forest department.’’