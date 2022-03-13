Construction of new GST building to start next month

THE WORK on the construction of the 30-storey State Goods and Service Tax (GST) building will start next month as the tendering process is complete and a contractor has been appointed.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is executing the project. The building will come up in the Wadala area at an estimated cost of Rs 1,810 crore.

Officials said that the building will also have a training centre and an auditorium where training programmes for officers and staff will be conducted.

“The work on the GST Bhavan will be completed in the next three years, and a ground-breaking ceremony for the project will be performed by the MSRDC soon,” said an official.

The construction of the new GST Bhavan will lead to the felling and transplantation of 250 trees. A proposal to cut trees for the project was cleared in a meeting of the Tree Authority held last year.

The MSRDC had said earlier that it will plant twice the number of trees to compensate for the number of trees cut.