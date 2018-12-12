Construction of child-friendly courts to begin today: State to Bombay High Court

The state government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that the construction of child-friendly courts across the state will begin from December 12.

Advertising

The court was hearing a suo-motu public interest litigation on construction of child-friendly courts across the state. Advocate General A A Kumbhakoni told the court that the model for the special children’s court has been finalised and the work will begin from December 12. The state has allocated Rs 82 crore for the project. He further told the court that there are 36 district courts and two Sessions courts in Mumbai.

Kumbhakoni also informed the court that an administrative order would be issued by the state on Wednesday, following which all district courts would issue work orders for construction of children-friendly courts in 36 district courts in state. Kumbhakoni further told the court that the work would be completed within a month. The court has posted the matter to be heard after four weeks, on the status of work.

Kumbhakoni in the previous hearing had informed the court about a latest Supreme Court judgment that requested chief justices of all the high courts to consider to construct child-friendly courts. It also said the cases related to children should be conducted with sensitivity and care for the victim.