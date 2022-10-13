Construct iconic buildings in Mumbai to maintain city’s unique identity, Maharashtra CM tells builders

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Thursday inaugurated the four-day property exhibition at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) exhibition ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

During the expo, Shinde asked the builders to construct more iconic buildings to maintain the city’s unique identity. Talking about the iconic structures built by the Britishers, Shinde said the city needs more such structures.

Meanwhile, Shinde also stressed that his government is keen to rejuvenate the stuck redevelopment projects. “We will take steps to bring cluster redevelopment projects so that cess building, slum redevelopment projects, Maharashtra housing and area development projects can be expedited to ensure tenants remain in the city only,” he said. Shinde added that builders should construct affordable, accessible and well-connected houses for the buyers.

Shinde also assured that relaxation on land premium and stamp duty waiver as demanded by the developers would be considered soon.

In this event, the apex real estate body made a demand to the Maharashtra government to provide a waiver in stamp duty and bring it down to three per cent from the existing six per cent in order to boost the sales and construct affordable homes. The developers pointed out to the Chief Minister to rationalise the premiums in Mumbai city, citing it is the highest compared to other cities. “We would request that the Maharashtra government should reduce the stamp duty by three per cent from the current six per cent. If the state government does that, we will ensure to pay the pending three per cent for the buyers,” said Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) – Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) president Boman Irani.

“Along with slashing of stamp duty, we are also requesting the state government to rationalise premium. The word is not reducing but rationalising because currently Mumbai is paying the highest premium compared to other cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi. The last time the state government brought down premiums, it helped to revive 200 stuck projects,” Irani added.

At BKC, 100 plus property stalls of different developers have been put at the 30th property exhibition organised by the CREDAI-MCHI for four days beginning Thursday.