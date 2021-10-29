Construct bungalow and camp office, get TDR in return: Vasai-Virar civic body invites EoI

The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), which was carved out by merging four councils, has invited an expression of interest (EoI) to construct a bungalow and camp office for its commissioner in lieu of TDR (transfer of developmental rights). According to the offer, a local body would grants FSI (floor space index), which the contractor or builder can later use in another site or sell off in the market.

Deputy Director, town planning, VVMC, Y S Reddy said, “In December 2020, the urban development (UD) department of Maharashtra issued the concept of Construction TDR as per unified development control and promotion regulation for Maharashtra state. Ours is the first municipal corporation to utilise it.’’ Asked why the VVMC was not spending its own money to construct the bungalow, Reddy said, “The funds we have can be utilised for some other purpose when we can get the bungalow constructed by giving TDR.’’

The expression of interest was issued on Friday.

Reddy said the present commissioner D Gangatharan stays in independent accommodation in the residential area of VVMC, adding the corporation wanted to have a completely independent bungalow.

The plot where the proposed bungalow will come up is on way to Vasai village, located in village Sandor and is 500 sq metres in area. Reddy said that VVMC had got this plot from a builder.

“In lieu of the construction cost, we will give TDR which can be sold in market or utilised somewhere. We have called for expression of interest and interested parties can respond to us till November 21,” said Reddy.

Gangatharan did not answer calls for comments from The Indian Express.

VVMC was formed in 2009 after merging the municipal councils of Vasai, Virar, Naigaon and Nalla Sopara along with some villages. Vasai council was one of the oldest in Maharashtra and was set up in 1983, even before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was set up. But its chief officer did not have a house to stay and, for a certain period of time, stayed in a building, which was illegal.

VVMC is also planning a new headquarter building, according to some officers in UD who said the civic body could use the same technique of offering TDR to the contractors. However, Reddy said, “We have not planned anything on the headquarters as of now.’’