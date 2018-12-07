Constitution, Ambedkar’s thoughts can make India greatest nation: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Indian Constitution and Dr B R Ambedkar’s thoughts have the power and potential to guide India to become the greatest country in the world.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to reach the fruits of development and growth to the “last man, last mile”, he said, “We are guided by and committed to Ambedkar’s Constitution and thoughts.”

Fadnavis offered floral tributes to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to commemorate his death anniversary, which is observed as Mahaparinirvan Din on December 6.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, “If we reflect on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar, it is evident that he relentlessly dedicated his work for the upliftment of the masses. The government is determined to accomplish the goals. Social equality and human dignity are the central message of Ambedkar…”

He said the Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mills in Dadar will be completed by 2020, on which work has already begun. The grand memorial is being built on 12.5 acres of land at a cost of Rs 765 crore. It will have a statue of Ambedkar on a raised podium in the centre, surrounded by open space and gardens.

Earlier, Fadnavis distributed books to children. He also visited several stalls depicting the life and work of Ambedkar.