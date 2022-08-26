Constable suspended after being booked for molesting woman

A 38-year-old police constable posted in the Local Arms department of Mumbai Police has been suspended after a case of molestation was registered against him.

Police said a case has been registered with the Worli police against Sachin Sanas for sexually harassing a woman and outraging her modesty.

The 24-year-old victim is the wife of another policeman who stays near Sanas’s house, the police said.

Over the past few months, there have been constant fights between the accused and the victim’s family.

“They would usually fight over domestic issues,” said an officer.

The victim has alleged that Sanas would pass lewd comments on her and make obscene gestures at her.

She has alleged that the harassment took place between August 3 and 6 following which she approached police. A case was registered under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 509 (words, gestures or any act which is done with the intention of insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sanas was arrested on the same day and subsequently granted bail.

The Mumbai Police department, however, initiated an inquiry and suspended Sanas to ensure that he does not hamper any evidence or witness.

“In the past, we have come across instances where police personnel took advantage of their position and hampered evidence or threatened witnesses. So to ensure that a fair investigation is done in a case in which a police personnel is booked, we suspend them,” said an officer.

Senior Inspector Anil Koli of Worli police station confirmed that Sanas was arrested but did not divulge any details in the case.