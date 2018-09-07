Constable says thrashed by jail superintendent

A constable from Taloja jail has lodged complaints with Kharghar police station and the Inspector General (Prisons) against the jail superintendent for allegedly beating him up on Monday night. The jail superintendent, in turn, has filed a cross complaint with the IG that is also under investigation.

According to Kharghar police, constable Madhukar Kamble lodged a complaint against Sadanand Gaikwad, the jail superintendent, on Tuesday. “In the complaint, Kamble alleged that he was on night duty and a relative called him on the landline of the control room. While he was talking on the phone, Gaikwad came for night rounds and scolded him as he was trying to call the landline. After that he allegedly beat him up and abused him,” an officer from Kharghar police said.

Gaikwad said: “I found out that Kamble had been using the phone for his personal communication. When I asked him about it, he started abusing me. So, I warned him that I will get him suspended. But on Tuesday, I had several departmental meetings. By the time I reached the jail, he had already complained against me. I did not raise my hand on him even once.”

